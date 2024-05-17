Skenes (1-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Friday, issuing just one walk while striking out 11 over six hitless innings.

Skenes was lights out in his second big-league start -- he struck out the first seven batters faced while holding the Cubs without a baserunner until Michael Busch's one-out walk in the fifth inning. Skenes has certainly looked as-advertised to start his career -- he averaged 99.3 MPH with his fastball Friday, generating a 44-percent whiff rate with the pitch. The 21-year-old right-hander has allowed three runs through his first 10 innings while striking out 18. Skenes will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up as a home matchup with the Giants.