Skenes (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk across five innings with eight strikeouts.

While Skenes picked up his third victory in five career starts, he didn't make it out of Wednesday's start unscathed. Each of the three runs attributed to the rookie came off a home run, with Shohei Ohtani belting a two-run homer in the third inning before Andy Pages went yard for a solo shot in the fifth. At 22 years of age, Skenes has already established himself as an above-average MLB starter, holding a 3.00 ERA with an excellent 38:6 K:BB across 27.0 innings. He's on schedule for a road start against the Cardinals on Tuesday.