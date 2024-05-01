Skenes allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven across six scoreless innings Tuesday in an appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Skenes continued his impressive run with Indianapolis, as he now has a total of 41 strikeouts across 23 innings pitched while maintaining a 0.39 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. Most importantly, he reached five innings in an outing for the first time in a start this season and tossed 75 pitches. The Pirates still haven't announced plans to promote Skenes to Pittsburgh, but he should be up in relatively short order.