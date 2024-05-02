Skenes' next start will come Sunday at Triple-A Indianapolis against Buffalo.

Skenes got stretched out to six innings and 75 pitches in his last outing with Indianapolis on Tuesday, leading some to wonder whether his next start might come with the Pirates. However, he is set to remain with Indy for at least one more turn. Skenes has been utterly dominant against Triple-A hitters, posting a 0.39 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 23 innings. Fantasy managers shouldn't have to wait too much longer for the top prospect's major-league debut.