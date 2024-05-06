Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Skenes is scheduled to make another start with Triple-A Indianapolis this week, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Skenes' last start with Indianapolis was his first this season on regular rest, and he wasn't as dominant as he had been, yielding two runs on three hits and a 4:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings. He threw 66 pitches in the outing. The top prospect's major-league debut should be coming sooner rather than later, but the Pirates have opted to give him at least one more start in the minors. Skenes boasts a 0.99 ERA and 45:8 K:BB across 27.1 frames in 2024.