Pirates' Paul Skenes: Start shortened by rain Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skenes didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rays, allowing three hits and no walks with five strikeouts across four shutout innings.
Skenes had a 4-0 lead through four innings and threw just 64 pitches before rain delayed the game two hours and 27 minutes. Pittsburgh's ace obviously didn't come back out to pitch following the lengthy delay. Skenes has yet to throw 90 pitches in any of his five starts to open the 2026 season but now owns a 3-1 record, 3.27 ERA and 23:7 K:BB across 22 innings. Skenes should be well rested ahead of his next start Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee.
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