Caminero went 2-for-7 with an RBI double in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

Paul Skenes was mowing down the Rays through four innings, but a rain delay of two hours and 27 minutes in the bottom of the fourth forced Skenes from the game. The Rays immediately scored five runs following the delay, as Caminero got the scoring started with an RBI double. Caminero has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and is now slashing .250/.344/.438 with four home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and a 12:17 BB:K across 93 trips to the plate.