Caminero went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Phillies.

Caminero opened the scoring with a two-run blast off Aaron Nola in the first inning, reaching 100 RBI for the second straight campaign. According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, the young third baseman became just the ninth player in history to have multiple 40-homer, 100-RBI seasons within his first four years. Overall, he's slashing .277/.361/.526 with 42 long balls, 101 RBI, 100 runs scored and three steals across 700 plate appearances with one regular-season game left to play.