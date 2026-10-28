Caminero (foot) will start at third base and will bat third Wednesday in Game 5 of the World Series against the Brewers.

A sore right foot in extra innings forced the removal of Caminero from the Rays' Game 4 victory. Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, manager Kevin Cash noted that Caminero has "been dealing with some lower extremity injuries," but there was no consideration given to excluding the slugger from Wednesday's elimination game. Caminero is slashing .250/.321/.396 with one home run in 13 games this postseason.