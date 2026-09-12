Caminero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Caminero reached the 40-homer mark for the second straight season in dramatic fashion, launching a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth inning to clinch a playoff berth for the Rays. The 23-year-old slugger has now gone deep in three of his past six games, becoming the first player in the American League to reach 40 long balls this season. Overall, he's slashing .279/.365/.534 with 95 RBI, 90 runs scored and three steals across 643 plate appearances.