Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Tuesday's win over the Brewers that Caminero (foot) is expected to be fine, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero was removed for a pinch runner and limped off the field in the bottom of the 12th inning due to a right foot issue. It's unclear whether he underwent any testing, but regardless it doesn't seem to be anything that will keep him out of the lineup for Game 5 on Wednesday as the Rays look to stave off elimination again. Caminero is 3-for-15 with one double and one RBI thus far in the World Series.