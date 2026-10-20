Caminero went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Game 6 of the ALCS versus Cleveland on Monday.

The 23-year-old extended Tampa Bay's lead to 5-1 with a two-run shot in the seventh inning, which was his first home of the postseason. Caminero entered the contest with a .636 OPS through eight playoff games, but his Game 6 performance boosted his slash line to .273/.351/.455 in 43 plate appearances. With the Rays now headed to the World Series, he may have found his power stroke just in time.