Caminero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the A's.

For the second time in five days, Caminero walked it off for the Rays, this time by getting hold of a 100.4 mph fastball from Elvis Alvarado and driving it the other way to clear the fence in the right-field corner. Caminero is up to 41 homers on the season, first in the American League and third in the majors behind the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (45) and the Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (42), and the 23-year-old needs four more RBI to reach 100 for the second straight year.