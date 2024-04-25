Skenes allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across 4.1 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Skenes faced adversity at the highest level of the minors for the first time, as he surrendered his first run after 14.1 innings of work. There were still plenty of positives to take away from the outing, however, the most notable of which is that he ramped up to 71 pitches. The Pirates have refused to give any indication of when Skenes will make his big-league debut, but there is a current opening in the rotation with Marco Gonzales (elbow) sidelined.