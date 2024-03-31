Skenes threw three perfect innings while striking out five in Saturday's game with Triple-A Indianapolis.
The Pirates want Skenes to continue to build up his workload and get some experience in pro ball before debuting in the majors, and Saturday's start was a good first step. According to Ben Weinrib of MLB.com, Skenes averaged 100.1 mph on 21 fastballs and none of the pitches came in below 99.1 mph. He threw a total of 46 pitches and will continue to increase the length of his outings. Assuming Skenes is successful in doing so, his debut in Pittsburgh this summer seems very likely.
More News
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes: Back on bump Thursday•
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes: Scratched from Saturday's game•
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes: Will begin season in minors•
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes: Invited to MLB spring training•