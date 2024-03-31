Skenes threw three perfect innings while striking out five in Saturday's game with Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates want Skenes to continue to build up his workload and get some experience in pro ball before debuting in the majors, and Saturday's start was a good first step. According to Ben Weinrib of MLB.com, Skenes averaged 100.1 mph on 21 fastballs and none of the pitches came in below 99.1 mph. He threw a total of 46 pitches and will continue to increase the length of his outings. Assuming Skenes is successful in doing so, his debut in Pittsburgh this summer seems very likely.