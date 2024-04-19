Priester was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and is starting Friday's game against the Red Sox.

It'll be Priester's first MLB appearance of the campaign after he missed out on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old righty struggled to a 7.74 ERA over 10 outings in his first taste of the big leagues in 2023, but he pitched well at Triple-A early this season with a 3.95 ERA and 20:5 K:BB across 13.2 frames.