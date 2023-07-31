Hill did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

Hill held the Phillies off the board until the fourth inning Sunday, when Alex Bohm broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer. Still, it was a step in the right direction for the 43-year-old southpaw after he'd pitched to a 6.30 ERA over his previous four outings. Overall, Hill is 7-10 through 22 starts (119 innings) this season with a 4.76 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 104:47 K:BB. His next start is currently lined up for next week against the Brewers.