Contreras was designated for assignment Saturday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Contreras was out of minor-league options and had a 5.05 FIP and 1.65 WHIP in 12 appearances out of the big-league bullpen, so he was deemed expendable. At the peak of his fantasy value in 2021, Contreras sat 95-97 mph with his fastball as a starting pitcher, but he has averaged under 95 mph in back-to-back seasons, even while working in shorter stints out of the bullpen.