Contreras has been diagnosed with a forearm muscle strain, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Contreras experienced forearm soreness recently, and he stepped away from Double-A Altoona. The team is encouraged that the right-hander's injury isn't related to his ligaments, and Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk is hopeful that Contreras could resume throwing in 2-4 weeks, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. A better idea of the 21-year-old's return timetable could come into focus once he's cleared to resume throwing.
