Contreras gave up one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out nine in four innings Friday for Triple-A Indianapolis.
It's pretty clear that Contreras belongs in the big leagues, especially considering the makeup of the Pirates rotation, and this may have been a dominant enough outing for it to be his last at Triple-A. The Pirates have been very careful with his innings so far this season, so he could pitch without restrictions the rest of the way.
