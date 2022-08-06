Contreras gave up one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out nine in four innings Friday for Triple-A Indianapolis.

It's pretty clear that Contreras belongs in the big leagues, especially considering the makeup of the Pirates rotation, and this may have been a dominant enough outing for it to be his last at Triple-A. The Pirates have been very careful with his innings so far this season, so he could pitch without restrictions the rest of the way.

More News