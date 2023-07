The Pirates sent Zastryzny outright to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Zastryzny was DFA'd immediately after being activated from the injured list Friday, and he'll officially remain in the Pirates' farm system after clearing waivers. The 31-year-old reliever holds a 5.57 ERA in the majors since 2022, struggled during his rehab assignment with Indianapolis and no longer has a spot on the 40-man roster, so it's unlikely Zastryzny sees the majors again this season.