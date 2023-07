Pittsburgh activated Zastryzny (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Friday and designated him for assignment.

Zastryzny is recovered from the left forearm inflammation that sent him to the injured list in mid-June, but the Pirates don't have a spot for him in their bullpen. The 31-year-old left-hander had registered a 5.29 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB in 17 innings of relief prior to the IL stint.