Zastryzny elected to become a free agent Friday after passing through waivers unclaimed.
Zastryzny was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, having registered a 4.79 ERA and 15:13 K:BB across major-league innings. The lefty reliever also had a 4.41 ERA in 16.1 innings with the club's Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis.
