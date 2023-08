Pittsburgh selected Zastryzny's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Zastryzny was designated for assignment by the Pirates in early July, but he remained with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed and will now get another look in a major-league bullpen role. The 31-year-old lefty has posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB over 17 innings this season in the bigs.