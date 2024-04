Tellez went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Tellez started his fourth straight game after beginning the season on the bench regularly due to several matchups against lefties. He tallied his second multi-hit game of the campaign, highlighted by an RBI single in the second inning. Tellez has primarily hit sixth in Pittsburgh's lineup and should remain on the large side of a platoon at first base.