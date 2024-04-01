Tellez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 9-7 victory over the Marlins.

Tellez earned the start against Marlins' lefty starter Trevor Rogers and struck out three times prior to crushing a go-ahead three-run homer off right-handed reliever Vladimir Gutierrez in the seventh. It was the first homer of the season for Tellez, who started just two of the four-game series in Miami due to the Marlins' lefty-heavy rotation. The Pirates are scheduled to face a fifth-straight southpaw on Monday in MacKenzie Gore of the Nationals, putting Tellez at risk of sitting for the third time in five games. However, Tellez is slated to be the primary first-basemen against righties and as the Pirates' schedule normalizes, will be in line for the bulk of the work.