Frazier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals in Pittsburgh, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

After being added to the active roster Thursday, Frazier was able to pick up four consecutive starts in American League parks thanks to the Pirates having the designated hitter available. He failed to capitalize on the steady at-bats, going 0-for-14 with four strikeouts. With the Pirates beginning a five-game homestand Tuesday, Frazier's opportunities will likely be more limited moving forward.