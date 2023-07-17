Swaggerty was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday.

Swaggerty was set to make his return from the minor-league injured list this week, but he'll now be placed on waivers for the time being. If no one claims him, the outfielder will in all likelihood remain with Triple-A Indianapolis, otherwise he'll be released outright. The move was made in order to free up a roster spot for right-hander Quinn Priester, who is set to make his major-league debut Monday against the Guardians after Pittsburgh selected his contract.