Swaggerty (illness) was activated off the injured list Wednesday at Triple-A Indianapolis, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Swaggerty missed over a full month of action while recovering from a viral infection. The 25-year-old former top prospect returns Wednesday to a .231/.310/.442 batting line through 14 games (58 plate appearances) this season at the Triple-A level.
