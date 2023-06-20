Triple-A Indianapolis placed Swaggerty on its 7-day injured list Friday due to an unspecified issue.

Swaggerty missed more than a month of action earlier in the season while battling migraines, and though he returned from the IL on May 23, he played in just seven games before Indianapolis opted to shut him down again. It's not clear what has forced Swaggerty off the active roster this time around, but he hasn't played since June 4 and is without a clear timeline for a return.