Swaggerty was released by the Pirates on Thursday.

Swaggerty passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment earlier this week and will now seek to latch on with a new organization. He was selected by the Pirates with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft but ultimately appeared in only five major-league games with the club. The 25-year-old outfielder had slashed just .200/.278/.369 through 72 plate appearances this season at Triple-A Indianapolis.