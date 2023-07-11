Swaggerty (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Greensboro and went 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks and a run scored.
Swaggerty remains on Triple-A Indianapolis' 7-day injured list, but he looks poised to rejoin the Pirates' top affiliate shortly after the All-Star break. The outfielder has been on the shelf since early June with the unspecified injury.
