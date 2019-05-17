Pirates' Trevor Williams: Lands on 10-day IL
Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a right side strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Williams left Thursday's outing against the Padres due to discomfort in his side, and he's since been diagnosed with a strain. A timetable for his return hasn't been announced, though he'll be forced to miss at least one start while on the shelf.
