Williams did not factor into the decision, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 5.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Oakland. He struck out seven.

Williams held a 6-1 lead entering the bottom of the sixth but allowed two of three runners faced in the inning to reach prior to being pulled. He then sat by as he watched the bullpen allow both inherited runners to score plus as additional four more that provided the winning one-run margin for the Athletics. The ninth-year veteran has gotten off to a very solid start for the Nationals, winning his first two starts prior to putting his team in position again on Sunday. The competition will ramp up in his next start, currently scheduled to take place next weekend during a home series against the Astros.