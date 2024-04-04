Williams (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Williams was excellent other than a rough second inning, retiring 13 of the 14 batters he faced outside of the frame. Both of the runs against Williams came in the second, with a leadoff double and back-to-back walks filling the bases for an eventual two-RBI single by Michael Taylor. After tying for the fifth-most homers allowed and posting a 5.55 ERA in his first season as a National, Williams looked much more like his 2022 self (3.21 ERA in 89.2 innings) Wednesday. There should be a small level of optimism ahead of Williams' next projected start Monday at San Francisco.