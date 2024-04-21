Williams came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Houston, allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The soft-tossing righty delivered his first quality start of the season by filling up the strike zone and generating plenty of weak contact, firing 52 of 77 pitches for strikes -- but only four swinging strikes. Williams has had an impressive beginning to the season despite his lack of dominance, producing a 2.91 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 21.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Miami.