Nationals' Trevor Williams: Comes off 60-day IL

The Nationals reinstated Williams (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Williams had started in each of his 60 appearances with Washington over the previous three seasons, but manager Blake Butera has already said that the veteran right-hander will return to the big club in a long-relief role after posting shaky results during his rehab assignment while working his way back from internal brace surgery, which he underwent July 17, 2025. While making stops at five different affiliates from June 28 through this past Friday, Williams compiled a 6.46 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings.