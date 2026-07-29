Nationals' Trevor Williams: Returning Wednesday

The Nationals are expected to reinstate Williams (elbow) from the injured list Wednesday, Danielle Allentuck of The Washington Post reports.

Williams has been on the injured list all season while on the mend from the internal brace procedure he underwent last July. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 28 and has since given up 14 runs (11 earned) in 15.1 innings over six appearances while making stops at each of the Nationals' minor-league affiliates. With Williams failing to find consistent success against minor-leaguers and fellow starter Jake Irvin (shoulder) also closing in on a return from the IL, manager Blake Butera has already confirmed that Williams will move to the bullpen to work as a long reliever. It's unknown whether it will be a permanent move, though returning to the rotation will only become more difficult once Connelly Early (elbow) is cleared to make his Nationals debut.