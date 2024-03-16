Williams gave up two runs on seven hits over five innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out five.

Only one of the hits off Williams went for extra bases, an opposite-field solo shot for DJ Stewart in the first inning, and the veteran right-hander built up to 68 pitches (48 strikes). Williams has been hittable this spring, but his 6.30 ERA in 10 innings is backed by a sharp 11:0 K:BB. He seems on track for a spot at the back of the Nationals' rotation to begin the season.