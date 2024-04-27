Williams came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out only one.

The veteran right-hander continues to be used very judiciously by the Nationals, but it's hard to argue with the results. Williams threw 80 pitches (46 strikes) Friday and got lifted before most Miami hitters got a third look at him, and he's completed six innings only once in his first five starts this season. Despite those limits, as well as a poor 18.8 percent strikeout rate, he's delivered a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 26.2 innings. He faces a tougher test in his next outing however, which lines up for a road start next week against the Rangers.