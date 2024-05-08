Williams (4-0) secured the win Tuesday versus the Orioles after throwing five scoreless innings and striking out eight batters while surrendering two hits.

Williams was carving up the Orioles' lineup Tuesday, striking out eight of the first 15 batters he faced while allowing only one baserunner -- a single from Adley Rutschman. Williams likely could have remained in the game longer; however, the Nationals seem determined to keep him limited to roughly 80 pitches per start this season. The 32-year-old right-hander will boast a 1.96 ERA and 1.06 WHIP heading into his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come Monday against the White Sox.