Williams (3-0) picked up the win Saturday, shutting out the Rangers over five innings while allowing five hits and four walks. He struck out three.

Williams ran into trouble in the second and fifth innings, allowing the first three batters to reach base in both frames, but the right-hander was able to work his way out of each jam unscathed. He's now won his first three decisions to open the season and hasn't allowed more than one run in either of his last three starts. Williams did, however, issue a season-high four walks in Wednesday's win and now carries a 4:6 K:BB over his last two outings.