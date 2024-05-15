Williams came away with a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander tossed 48 of 81 pitches for strikes and got burned by some shaky defense behind him, but the one earned run he allowed came on a solo shot by Eloy Jimenez in the second inning -- the first homer Williams had served up this season. It's been an impressive turnaround in that department for the 32-year-old right-hander as he was taken deep 34 times in 2023, most in the National League. Williams will take a 1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB through 41.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come this weekend in Philadelphia.