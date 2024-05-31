Williams (5-0) picked up the win over Atlanta on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander was able to keep Atlanta's lineup at bay for most of the contest, allowing just one run in the bottom of the third inning after surrendering a leadoff triple to Jarred Kelenic. Williams induced 12 whiffs on the night and retired nine straight batters over his final frames before an Ozzie Albies single sent him to the showers after 95 pitches. Williams has not allowed more than one earned run in eight of his 11 starts this season while also going at least five innings in all but one start.