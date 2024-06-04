The Nationals placed Williams on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 1, with a right flexor strain, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Williams had been slated to start Tuesday's game against the Mets but now will be sidelined for at least two weeks and very likely longer. The veteran right-hander has been a pleasant surprise for the Nationals this season, collecting a 2.22 ERA in 11 starts. DJ Herz is taking Williams' spot on the roster and in the rotation.