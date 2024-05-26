Williams allowed one run on five hits over five innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Saturday. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The only blemish was a solo shot given up to Julio Rodriguez in the fifth inning. It's incredible what Williams is doing after years of mediocrity. As Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com notes, Williams has yet to allow more than three runs in a start this season, and he's allowed one run or zero in seven of his 10 starts for a 2.29 ERA over 51 total innings. The track record and lack of whiffs make Williams tough to trust, but the 32-year-old is keeping the ball on the ground and helping create his own good fortune.