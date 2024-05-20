Williams didn't factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings against Philadelphia. He struck out three.

Williams was pulled at 97 pitches midway through the fourth but was able to keep one of baseball's best offenses in check. He yielded just one extra-base hit and the final run charged against him came after his departure, when Jacob Barnes allowed a walk, a single and a sacrifice fly to the first three batters he faced. After posting a 5.55 ERA last season, Williams boasts a 2.35 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP across 46.0 innings with a 4-0 record. He's scheduled to face the Mariners during a three-game home series next weekend.