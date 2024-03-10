Williams gave up five runs on eight hits over three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three without walking a batter.
Facing most of Houston's Opening Day lineup, Williams looked overmatched as he served up homers to Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker in the first inning. Those were the only extra-base hits the veteran right-hander allowed, however. Williams is penciled into a spot in the Washington rotation after finishing third on the staff last season with 144.1 innings, but his 5.55 ERA and 1.60 WHIP don't offer much hope of fantasy utility.
More News
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Sees first action of spring•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Back with club•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Delayed arrival to camp•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Inefficient in final start•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Start getting skipped•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Lasts just two frames Saturday•