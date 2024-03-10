Williams gave up five runs on eight hits over three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Facing most of Houston's Opening Day lineup, Williams looked overmatched as he served up homers to Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker in the first inning. Those were the only extra-base hits the veteran right-hander allowed, however. Williams is penciled into a spot in the Washington rotation after finishing third on the staff last season with 144.1 innings, but his 5.55 ERA and 1.60 WHIP don't offer much hope of fantasy utility.