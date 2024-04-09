Williams (2-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters over five innings.
Williams gave up a run in the first inning but kept the Giants off the scoreboard for the rest of the outing and was backed by plenty of run support. The right-hander notched only five whiffs and two punchouts, but he allowed just three baserunners after the first frame. Williams has started the season well, allowing a modest three runs over 10.1 frames. His 7:5 K:BB isn't as promising, though that hasn't prevented him from earning half of Washington's four wins thus far.
