Anderson (3-3) limited the Cubs to two earned runs in eight innings Sunday, striking out six while allowing four hits and a walk in a 6-5 win.

After he was staked to a first-inning, four-run lead, Anderson pounded the strike zone. He threw 71 of 102 pitches for strikes and gave his team a much-needed quality outing. The southpaw lowered his earned-run average to 3.04 in 40.1 innings. He's set to face off against the team that non-tendered him following the 2020 season, the Giants, in the coming week.